Man dead in single-vehicle accident on I-85 in Lee County on Nov. 1

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating after one died and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Lee County.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Nov. 1 at approximately 4:42 p.m. near the 68-mile marker around seven miles north of Opelika.

30-year-old Ignacio B. Luisa was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Marco Antonio Del Los Santos was injured and has been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Both Luisa and Santos were passengers at the time of the crash.

According to ALEA, the vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup, left the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.

Officials say Luisa was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

37-year-old Esteban Igancio-Olaguna was driving at the time of the crash but was not injured during the crash.

Ignacio-Olagun, Luisa and Santos are from Hampton, Georgia.

There is no word yet on the condition of the 19-year-old injured or what led up to the crash.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.