Muscogee County Sheriff's Office former deputy arrested on contraband charges, other crimes

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on contraband charges, other crimes
(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested on crime regarding jail contraband and other misconduct crimes.

According to the sheriff’s office, former Deputy Carly Cole (Rickett) was arrested on Nov. 3 as a result of a March 2022 investigation into allegations regarding contraband and misconduct by a member of the jail staff.

Officials say evidence was found revealing that Cole did bring illegal contraband to inmates in the jail and was having sexual relations with an inmate as an employee of MCSO.

Cole has been arrested on the following felony charges:

  • 2 counts of felony sexual assault by a person of disciplinary authority
  • 2 counts of felony violation of oath of office
  • 2 counts of felony prohibited items by an inmate
  • 2 counts of felony crossing the guard line
  • 1 count of felony use of a communication facility to commit a felony
  • 2 counts of felony participation in criminal gang activity

