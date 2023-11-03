OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 27-year-old woman.

Patience Nicole Hornsby was last seen Nov. 1 at the Goo Goo Car Wash on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika. She was seen around 9 p.m.

Hornsby is 5′7 with brown hair.

If you have any information about where she is, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Police searching for missing woman last seen on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika (Source: Opelika Police Department)

