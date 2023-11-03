Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Smiths Station student arrested on multiple charges including terrorist threats

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a 16-year-old juvenile as an adult on multiple charges, including a first-degree Terrorist threat charge.

According to officials, on November 2, at approximately 5:41 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to Smith’s Station High School, located on Lee Road 430, about a subject at the school gym with a firearm.

They say witnesses reported the armed suspect was leaving in a white KIA automobile, and responding deputies observed and stopped the vehicle as it was attempting to leave the school campus. Officials say evidence determined that the 16-year-old had been in a fight with another student.

They say after the initial confrontation, the suspect obtained a handgun from his vehicle and while armed, entered the gym building on campus, threatening to kill the other student. An adult female trainer working with the school’s athletics program stepped in front of the suspect, shielding the student who was being threatened, and told the suspect to leave.

Officials say the trainer stated that the suspect said that he was going to kill the other student as he was pointing a gun in her face. Investigators recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the suspect’s vehicle at the scene.

The criminal law statutes in Alabama provide that persons 16 years of age are subject to being treated as an adult in certain circumstances where they are engaged in a criminal act and armed with a deadly weapon.

The 16-year-old was charged with the following:

  • 1 count of Terrorist Threats 1st Degree
  • 1 count of Burglary 2nd Degree
  • 1 count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
  • 1 count of Menacing

The suspect is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Family searches for answers in Motel 6 homicide investigation
Auburn Police
Auburn police arrest Lanett man on multiple charges
Pratt and Whitney holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fountain City
Pratt and Whitney holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fountain City
Victim I’D after body found at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory in Columbus
Former Opelika Head Football Coach Erik Speakman
Erik Speakman out as Opelika football coach

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Hundreds of Soldiers Enlisting At Halftime Of Atlanta Falcons Game
MILITARY MATTERS: Hundreds of Soldiers Enlisting At Halftime Of Atlanta Falcons Game
Police searching for missing woman last seen on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika
Police locate for missing woman last seen on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika
Fatal Car Crash
Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-85 in Lee County on Nov. 1
INTERVIEW: Auburn grad speaks about casting in "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas"