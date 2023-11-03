Temperatures are at or near Freezing this Morning But a Warm Up is Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s another chilly start to the day across the Valley! Temperatures this morning range from the low 30s to low 40s and a few spots will have frost on the ground again today. The Valley warms up a little more today compared to yesterday as highs will approach the upper 60s with lots of sunshine in store. Lots of events are taking place across the Valley this weekend and the weather will cooperate for everything happening. The forecast for Steeplechase and the Fountain City Classic will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures starting in the low to mid 40s but eventually warming up to the low 70s. Sunday temperatures work into the mid 70s with sunshine and this warming trend continues into the work week. For next week, temperatures warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s with most days featuring lots of sunshine. Once again, we’ll continue with a dry forecast through Thursday as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Chattahoochee Valley; however, a slim chance of rain returns next Friday!

