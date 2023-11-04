Business Break
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident at Callaway Resort and Gardens

Mitchi McKnight and her family
Mitchi McKnight and her family(Source: Mitchi McKnight's family)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman dies at Callaway Resort and Gardens from an ATV accident.

44-year-old Mitchi McKnight Wade died at the site of Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Mitchi is the daughter of Marquette McKnight, a former Columbus newscaster and current Muscogee County Educational Foundation official. The victim’s mother says her daughter worked the Steeplechase event every year.

While on the job, she was delivering items on a four-wheeler. She was reportedly gone for 30 minutes before she was found with the ATV on top of her.

Mitchi leaves behind two daughters and a husband.

