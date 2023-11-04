Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountiain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman dies in Harris County following an ATV accident.

44-year-old Mitchi McKnight Wade died at the site of Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Mitchi is the step-daughter of Marquette McKnight, a former Columbus newscaster and current Muscogee County Educational Foundation official. The victim’s mother says her daughter worked the Steeplechase event every year.

While on the job, she was delivering items on a four-wheeler. When she hadn’t been seen for more than a half hour, a search found the ATV flipped over and Mitchi underneath it. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

