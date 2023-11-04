Cool Mornings and Warm Afternoons Sunday and Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into tonight, expect overnight low temperatures to cool off into the mid-40s with clear skies and calm conditions. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you head to bed tonight as daylight savings time is coming to an end.

Daylight Savings Ends (WTVM Weather)

Since daylight savings is ending the time at which sunrise and sunset will change; on Sunday, sunrise will occur at 7:00 AM and sunset will occur at 5:46 PM.

Sunset Tracker (WTVM Weather)

Sunday and Monday expect a cool morning to start the day before warming up in the afternoon to temperatures in the mid-70s Sunday and the mid- to upper-70s on Monday. Sunday expect lots of sunshine for any of those outdoor plans and Monday expect mostly sunny skies! A surface high pressure will be the dominant story over the next 5 days as dry and warm conditions are expected across the Valley, with the warmest day looking to be Wednesday.

Rain coverage next 5 days (WTVM Weather)

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all expect to have temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. Friday rain coverage increases to 20% coverage; however, we will continue to fine tune the forecast especially heading towards the end of next week and into the weekend. With this dry forecast, especially over the next 5 days, the drought conditions look to worsen with more places in the Chattahoochee Valley seeing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

