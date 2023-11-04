Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the Wilson Apartments in Columbus.
The Columbus Police Department and EMS are on the scene.
According to our crews, a victim has been shot.
The condition of the victim is unknown. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.
