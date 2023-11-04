Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Business Break
By Josiah Berry
Nov. 4, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the Wilson Apartments in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department and EMS are on the scene.

According to our crews, a victim has been shot.

The condition of the victim is unknown. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

