Lots of Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Ahead This Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s an event-filled day for the Chattahoochee Valley and the weather is near perfect for everything happening today! We start the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-40s this morning, but the sunshine will warm us up by nearly 30° by the late afternoon. The forecast for the Fountain City Classic and Steeplechase will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures warming up to the low to mid-70s. Sunday temperatures work into the mid-70s with sunshine and this warming trend continues into the work week.  Don’t forget to turn back the clocks tonight by one hour as we fall back tonight to gain more sunshine to start tomorrow morning! For next week, temperatures warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s with most days featuring lots of sunshine. Once again, we’ll continue with a dry forecast through Thursday as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Chattahoochee Valley; however, a slim chance of rain returns next Friday!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

