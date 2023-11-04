Shooting investigation on Daniel St in LaGrange leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Daniel St that has left one person dead and two others injured.

According to officials, on Saturday, November 4, officers responded to Daniel St in reference to a person being shot a little after midnight. They say officers confirmed that a victim had been shot in the shoulder and was identified as 33-year-old Tabious Frazier.

Officials say medical aid was given to Frazier and he was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

They say further investigation determined that two other victims were struck by gunfire as well. Shanteria Render was grazed by a bullet but did not require medical treatment. Tiara Smoker suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and was treated at Wellstar.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Montondo at (706) 883-2644.

