Shooting investigation underway on Bridgewater Rd, one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Bridgewater Rd. in Columbus.

Our officers are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Bridgewater Rd. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) November 4, 2023

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and no suspects have been arrested.

