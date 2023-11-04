Shooting investigation underway on Bridgewater Rd, one person injured
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Bridgewater Rd. in Columbus.
Our officers are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Bridgewater Rd. One person injured #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) November 4, 2023
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and no suspects have been arrested.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.