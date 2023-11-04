Business Break
Shooting investigation underway on Bridgewater Rd, one person injured

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Bridgewater Rd. in Columbus.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and no suspects have been arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

