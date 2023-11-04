Business Break
Suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St Shooting in LaGrange

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - NEW DETAILS: The LaGrange Police Department arrested 32-year-old Jacorious Jamar Thomas and charged Thomas with Felony Murder.

Officials say that after further investigation, it was determined that Thomas was directly involved in the shooting that claimed the life of Tabious Frazier.

Nov. 4, 12:02 p.m. According to officials, on Saturday, November 4, officers responded to Daniel St in reference to a person being shot a little after midnight. They say officers confirmed that a victim had been shot in the shoulder and was identified as 33-year-old Tabious Frazier.

Officials say medical aid was given to Frazier and he was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

They say further investigation determined that two other victims were struck by gunfire as well. Shanteria Render was grazed by a bullet but did not require medical treatment. Tiara Smoker suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and was treated at Wellstar.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Montondo at (706) 883-2644.

