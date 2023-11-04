Business Break
Westbound lane of Victory Dr. reopens after two-vehicle accident

Car crash on Victory Dr.
Car crash on Victory Dr.(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to our crews, the roadway is now reopened.

A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Victory Drive and 10th Avenue near AJ McClung Memorial Stadium has left the Westbound lane of Victory Dr. closed.

Car crash on Victory Dr
Car crash on Victory Dr(Source: WTVM)

According to our crews, one of the individuals involved in the accident was transported away from the accident, and one of the vehicles rolled over.

The Columbus Police Department and EMS are on the scene.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

