33rd annual Fountain City Classic tailgate showcases ‘Classic Magic’, great food

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The largest HBCU classic in the state of Georgia since 1989 took over the Fountain City. Thousands of people from different generations get together each November for the Fountain City Classic.

Hours before fans swarmed A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, the parking lot was a sea of blue and gold.

“Everything I need today is in this parking lot. I run into old friends, new friends, people invite you to the tailgate, just to break bread with you,” said FT. Valley State Alum Brenda Montgomery.

Brenda Montgomery says she hasn’t missed a Fountain City Classic yet.

Albany State Graduate Nicholas Walker told us what the classic is all about.

“Family first, school, and camaraderie. Classic weekend in Columbus is unlike any other weekend,” said Walker.

News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson got to try some of the food during the tailgate.

“The proof is in the pudding. Once you taste it you know, it’s not going to be salty, you don’t need any sauce,” said Albany State University Alum Carlos Matthews.

Tailgaters tell us that this is their favorite time of year and they can’t wait to do it all over again.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.