Another Day Full of Sunshine for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed the weather conditions yesterday across the Valley, I have great news for you! Sunday is going to be nearly identical to Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be a perfect day to spend outdoors, running errands, or just relaxing around the house. Looking ahead to Monday, temperatures start cool in the mid to upper 40s but will warm up to nearly 80s! Monday will be mostly sunny, but clouds will roll into the area in the later afternoon hours. For the rest of the week, temperatures warm up to the lower 80s with most days featuring lots of sunshine. Once again, we’ll continue with a dry forecast through Thursday as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Chattahoochee Valley; however, a slim chance of rain returns next Friday as a cold front is forecasted to move through the Valley. This will bring light showers Friday, and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.