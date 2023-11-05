Columbus Civic Center set to host Veterans Day Tribute Block Party

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is preparing to host its Veterans Day Tribute Block Party.

The event is slated for Saturday, November 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center Amphitheater.

The event is free to the public and is set to showcase food trucks, BBQ, a kids zone, live music, and fun games.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

