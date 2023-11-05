Business Break
Heavy police presence near Blanchard Place in Columbus

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence near Blanchard Place in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department and EMS are on the scene. The reason for the police presence is unknown at this time.

According to our crews, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is also on the scene.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to investigate.

