Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

LaGrange police investigating shooting on Cedar Street, 1 injured

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Cedar St. in Lagrange early this morning.

According to officials, officers responded to Wellstar West Georgia Hospital about a person shot around 2:30 a.m. on November 5. They say further investigation determined that the victim, 27-year-old Mondarius Wilder, was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Wilder was flown to an Atlanta area hospital for medical treatment.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Spivey at (706) 883-2625.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Smiths Station Mayor, Phenix City pastor dies by suicide, sheriff confirms
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Police presence at Wilson Apartments
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St Shooting in LaGrange
Car crash on Victory Dr.
Westbound lane of Victory Dr. reopens after two-vehicle accident

Latest News

Police presence at Wilson Apartments
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.
Mother, son injured in Buena Vista Rd shooting, police say
LaGrange police investigating shooting on Cedar Street, 1 injured
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St Shooting in LaGrange