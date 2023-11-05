LaGrange police investigating shooting on Cedar Street, 1 injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Cedar St. in Lagrange early this morning.

According to officials, officers responded to Wellstar West Georgia Hospital about a person shot around 2:30 a.m. on November 5. They say further investigation determined that the victim, 27-year-old Mondarius Wilder, was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Wilder was flown to an Atlanta area hospital for medical treatment.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Spivey at (706) 883-2625.

