Mother, son injured in Buena Vista Rd shooting, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd. that has left a mother injured and a son in critical condition.

According to officials, on November 4, at approximately 6:14 p.m., officers were called to St Francis Hospital concerning two people arriving with gunshot wounds for treatment. They say the female victim is in stable condition while her son was flown out to an Atlanta hospital in critical condition.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299.

