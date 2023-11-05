One person injured in Bridgewater Rd. shooting, officials say
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured on Bridgewater Rd.
Officials say the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Our officers are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Bridgewater Rd. One person injured #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) November 4, 2023
The condition of the person is unknown at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.