Shooting investigation underway at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus.

We are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Victory Dr. (Motel 6). One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) November 5, 2023

According to officials, one person has been injured in the incident.

The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

