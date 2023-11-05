Shooting investigation underway at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus.
We are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Victory Dr. (Motel 6). One person injured #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) November 5, 2023
According to officials, one person has been injured in the incident.
The condition of the person is unknown at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
