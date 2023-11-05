Business Break
Sunnyside Community Club set to host inaugural “Sunnyside Community Club Fall Festival”

Sunnyside Community Club
Sunnyside Community Club(Source: Sunnyside Community Club)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sunnyside Community Club is preparing to host its inaugural “Sunnyside Community Club Fall Festival.”

The event is slated for Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sunnyside Community Club located on Sunnyside Church Rd.

The event is free to the public and is set to showcase local artists and craftsmen, an inflatable slide, a Veterans Day Tribute, a Touch-a-Truck, a Scouts Booth, a bake sale, and face painting.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

