Warm Afternoons and Dry Conditions this Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the Valley tonight, expect clear to mostly clear conditions and temperatures to cool down to the mid-40s for a majority of locations and the low-40s for our normally cooler spots. Heading into the new work week temperatures look to increase through mid-week with afternoon high temperatures Monday in the mid- to upper-70s and temperatures Tuesday in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Work Week Preview (WTVM Weather)

Monday mostly sunny skies are expected across the Valley, with Tuesday and Wednesday expecting sunny skies. These dry conditions and warmer temperatures are thanks to a surface high pressure that will be stationed over the southeast through much of the workweek. Also, throughout the workweek you will notice it becoming a little more humid, ahead of the pattern change on Friday and into this weekend.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

A cold front is expected to move through the region late next week, increasing rain coverage to 30% on Friday. This potential rain is much needed across the Valley, as a lot of locations are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across the Valley. After the front moves through the region cooler temperatures will follow, with expected afternoon high temperatures Saturday in the upper-60s and on Sunday in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.