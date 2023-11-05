Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Warm Afternoons and Dry Conditions this Work Week

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the Valley tonight, expect clear to mostly clear conditions and temperatures to cool down to the mid-40s for a majority of locations and the low-40s for our normally cooler spots.  Heading into the new work week temperatures look to increase through mid-week with afternoon high temperatures Monday in the mid- to upper-70s and temperatures Tuesday in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Work Week Preview
Work Week Preview(WTVM Weather)

Monday mostly sunny skies are expected across the Valley, with Tuesday and Wednesday expecting sunny skies. These dry conditions and warmer temperatures are thanks to a surface high pressure that will be stationed over the southeast through much of the workweek. Also, throughout the workweek you will notice it becoming a little more humid, ahead of the pattern change on Friday and into this weekend.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

A cold front is expected to move through the region late next week, increasing rain coverage to 30% on Friday. This potential rain is much needed across the Valley, as a lot of locations are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across the Valley. After the front moves through the region cooler temperatures will follow, with expected afternoon high temperatures Saturday in the upper-60s and on Sunday in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Police presence at Wilson Apartments
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St Shooting in LaGrange
Car crash on Victory Dr.
Westbound lane of Victory Dr. reopens after two-vehicle accident

Latest News

3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
Another Day Full of Sunshine for the Valley
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
Daylight Savings Ends
Cool Mornings and Warm Afternoons Sunday and Monday
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Lots of Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Ahead This Weekend