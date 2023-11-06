Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders' Summit at the White House, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. Biden — perhaps the nation's biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily-trafficked Northeast Corridor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By The Associated Press and SEUNG MIN KIM
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden — perhaps the nation’s biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily trafficked Northeast Corridor.

The Democratic president is headed to Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington, the White House says. Bear is located about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Biden’s home of Wilmington.

His remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired. The investments, the White House says, will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs.

The money comes from the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed nearly two years ago, one of several legislative achievements that the president is touting as he gears up for his reelection bid. From the law, Amtrak will get about $66 billion in new investments, according to the White House.

During his 36 years as a U.S. senator, Biden traveled back and forth from Wilmington to Washington daily. The president has said that he has logged more than 1 million miles on Amtrak during his public service career.

“Amtrak wasn’t just a way to get home to family,” Biden said at an infrastructure event in Baltimore earlier this year. “The conductors, the engineers — they literally became my family.”

There are about 800,000 trips daily on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, the White House says, which makes it the busiest rail corridor in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.
Mother, son injured in Buena Vista Rd shooting, police say
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Blanchard Place police presence
Heavy police presence near Blanchard Place in Columbus
Police presence at Wilson Apartments
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
Trump’s business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case