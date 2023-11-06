Auburn police investigate attempted murder incident

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is investigating an attempted murder.

On November 5, Auburn police arrested 20-year-old Vincen Lamar Holifield Jr., of Auburn, on warrants charging him the following:

Attempted murder

Two counts of discharging firearm into occupied dwelling

Attempting to elude a police officer

Receiving stolen property second degree

The arrest stems from officers responding to a shots fired call located in the 300 block of Webster Road on November 5. A victim reported that an acquaintance, identified as Holifield Jr., came to the victim’s residence and fired multiple gunshots through the door of the residence, attempting to shoot the victim.

Officers located multiple bullet holes in the victim’s residence and located another residence nearby that had also been struck by gunfire. Police obtained information describing the suspect and the vehicle the suspect used to flee the scene.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time after the crime occurred. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and the suspect fled. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle near the area of Richland Road and Lundy Chase Drive. The pursuit continued in the area of Alabama Highway 14 until the suspect vehicle crashed in Loachapoka.

Holifield was transported to the Lee County Jail to be held pending judicial review.

