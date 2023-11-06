Chipley Historic Center hosting public Veteran’s Day Memorial Ceremony

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chipley Historic Center inviting the public to a Veteran’s Day Memorial Ceremony.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, November 12, at 2 p.m. at the Family Life Center of the First United Methodist Church of Pine Mountain - 206 N McDougald Avenue.

The program will include distinguished speaker Colonel Gregory C Camp, retired from the U.S. Army, the Coweta Falls Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution color guard, and singing by the King’s Gap Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Ensemble.

Following the ceremony, refreshments – hot dogs, sodas, and cake - will be served.

Additionally, the Sons of the American Revolution will shoot a cannon outside of the church.

