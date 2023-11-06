The Columbus Ballet announces 27th production of The Nutcracker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Ballet has announced its 27th production of The Nutcracker.

The production will take place at the RiverCenter For The Performing Arts on two dates:

December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

December 17 at 2:30 p.m.

This year, the dancers will train under guest Artistic Director, Toya Willingham. Toya Willingham, a dance prodigy who began her dance career at the age of three, brings a wealth of experience to The Columbus Ballet. Currently, she serves as the Assistant Director of the Junior and Apprentice Companies and directs AboutFace at Decatur City Dance. Her expertise includes classical ballet, pointe, modern dance, and tap.

The Columbus Ballet is hosting Mother Ginger’s Tea on December 16 at 12:30 p.m. At the tea, guests can expect a magical experience hosted by Mother Ginger and featuring many other cast members, a special story reading by Clara, and Christmas crafts. Tickets are $40 for one parent and one child. Each additional child’s ticket is $15.

After a purchase of a ticket to Mother Ginger’s Tea, guests will receive an exclusive ten percent off their ticket for The Nutcracker 2023.

To purchase tickets to the production or Mother Ginger’s tea, click here.

