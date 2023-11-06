Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Dry and warmer most of this week

Tyler’s forecast
Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After colder weather during the second half of last week, temperatures are going up much of this week. A cold front promises changes by the weekend.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday with more clouds during the afternoon, especially the farther south you live. Mild with highs between 76 and 79 degrees.

Lunch time temperatures will be in the 70s.
Lunch time temperatures will be in the 70s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Decreasing clouds overnight after some evening clouds. Cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees early Tuesday.

Sunshine galore for Tuesday will make it warm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Warming up with highs near 80 degrees the next several afternoons.
Warming up with highs near 80 degrees the next several afternoons.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The warming trend continues through Thursday. Even the morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees by late week. We will be watching what kind of moisture accompanies Friday’s cold front. Right now, there is a pretty decent chance of rain Friday or Friday night. It remains to be seen exactly how much we’ll get, but some could get around a half inch.

A decent chance of rain as it stands now for Friday/Friday night.
A decent chance of rain as it stands now for Friday/Friday night.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds and a few showers could linger into the upcoming weekend as temperatures cool down a decent amount. Next week looks to start off seasonably cool for November.

A cooler November change with even some showers is expected around Veterans Day.
A cooler November change with even some showers is expected around Veterans Day.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.
Mother, son injured in Buena Vista Rd shooting, police say
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Blanchard Place police presence
Heavy police presence near Blanchard Place in Columbus
Police presence at Wilson Apartments
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
Work Week Preview
Warm Afternoons and Dry Conditions this Work Week
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
Another Day Full of Sunshine for the Valley