Dry and warmer most of this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After colder weather during the second half of last week, temperatures are going up much of this week. A cold front promises changes by the weekend.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday with more clouds during the afternoon, especially the farther south you live. Mild with highs between 76 and 79 degrees.

Lunch time temperatures will be in the 70s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Decreasing clouds overnight after some evening clouds. Cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees early Tuesday.

Sunshine galore for Tuesday will make it warm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Warming up with highs near 80 degrees the next several afternoons. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The warming trend continues through Thursday. Even the morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees by late week. We will be watching what kind of moisture accompanies Friday’s cold front. Right now, there is a pretty decent chance of rain Friday or Friday night. It remains to be seen exactly how much we’ll get, but some could get around a half inch.

A decent chance of rain as it stands now for Friday/Friday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds and a few showers could linger into the upcoming weekend as temperatures cool down a decent amount. Next week looks to start off seasonably cool for November.

A cooler November change with even some showers is expected around Veterans Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

