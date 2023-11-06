Earth may contain remnants of an ancient planet in its core

Business Break
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new theory has emerged relating to the Earth’s creation billions of years ago answering a glaring question that scientists have long pondered.

Scientists widely agree that an ancient planet likely smashed into the Earth as it was forming, spewing debris that formed the moon we see today.

They call it the giant-impact hypothesis, but they’ve always wondered what happened to the ancient planet, Theia, after the collision.

No leftover fragments have been found in the solar system, leaving many to believe Theia’s fragments were blended in the fiery cauldron of Earth’s interior.

A new theory, however, suggests that traces of Theia may be closer than we think.

According to research published in the journal Nature, scientists believe molten slabs of Theia could have embedded themselves within Earth’s mantle after impact before solidifying.

This means portions of the ancient planet could rest just 1,800 miles below Earth’s surface.

Geophysicists say this could explain the origin of two giant masses embedded deep within the Earth that were first detected in the 1980s – blobs that are each bigger than the moon – which means that Theia could have created part of the Earth we stand on, and the moon in the sky.

