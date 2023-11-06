Business Break
Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

