Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.
Mother, son injured in Buena Vista Rd shooting, police say
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Blanchard Place police presence
1 dead following shooting near Blanchard Place in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinian deaths surpass 10,000
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024
FILE - Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the...
Fortnite maker challenges Google’s ability to take a cut of in-app purchases
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate