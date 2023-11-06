Business Break
One person dead following shooting on N 12th Ave. in Lanett

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - One person has died following a shooting in Lanett.

According to officials, on November 5 around 1:46 a.m., officers of the Lanett Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of North 12th Ave. in Lanett in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, Karl O. Scott Jr. was located in a bedroom of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Scott was transported from the scene by Lanett EMS and transported to a regional medical center, where he died from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295.

