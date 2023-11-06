Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘predicted violence’ rumors

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System has implemented additional security procedures at Troup County High School following rumors.

According to officials, on November 6, Troup High School officials are working with law enforcement to investigate and determine the source of the rumor.

They say additional security procedures have been implemented at the school. Parents are also able to pick-up their students as they wish.

In an unrelated incident, a 19-year-old picking up their sibling at THS was arrested as they entered through the school’s weapons detection system.

