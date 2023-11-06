Warm and Dry Days through Midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm days are in store for the Chattahoochee Valley the next couple of days, with afternoon high temperatures in the low-80s through Thursday. These warmer temperatures are thanks to a surface high pressure that is stationed over the southeast, and we can also thank this weather pattern for dry conditions. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all look to remain dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, and partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Wednesday morning expect mostly clear conditions, allowing for a great opportunity to see the International Space Station pass overhead starting at 5:41 AM ET - 5:46 AM ET from the northwest direction.

We will see a transition in the weather pattern Friday and into this weekend, where you may have to wipe the dust off your umbrellas. Friday night through Saturday morning a cold front looks to work its way through the Valley, increasing rain coverage between 30-40%.

We will continue to fine tune the timing of this rain as the week goes on, ahead of any Friday night high school football games you may attend. Rainfall looks to be about a quarter to half an inch of rain through Monday, which is very beneficial to the Valley as many locations are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. After the front moves through the region temperatures look to cool down in the mid- to upper-60s for Veteran’s day weekend.

