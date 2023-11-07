Business Break
7 arrested in Columbus Police Department’s crime suppression detail

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit teamed up with members of the Ft. Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit to conduct the Operation Turkey Trot crime suppression detail.

On Saturday, November 4, the detail aimed to target specific criminal “hotspots” identified by CPD’s Intelligence Unit.

Operation Turkey Trot resulted in the following:

  • 49 investigative contacts
  • 7 people arrested
  • 7 felony charges
  • 13 misdemeanor charges
  • 36 traffic citations
  • 8 warrants cleared
  • 48 vehicle stops
  • One handgun seized
  • One DUI arrest

