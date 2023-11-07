7 arrested in Columbus Police Department’s crime suppression detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit teamed up with members of the Ft. Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit to conduct the Operation Turkey Trot crime suppression detail.

On Saturday, November 4, the detail aimed to target specific criminal “hotspots” identified by CPD’s Intelligence Unit.

Operation Turkey Trot resulted in the following:

49 investigative contacts

7 people arrested

7 felony charges

13 misdemeanor charges

36 traffic citations

8 warrants cleared

48 vehicle stops

One handgun seized

One DUI arrest

