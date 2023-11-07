City of Columbus announces Veteran’s Day closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus will be observing Veteran’s Day on Friday, Nov. 10.

All public services will be altered or suspended on that day with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance.

Trash will not be picked up on Friday, and the alternate day the trash collected on that day will be picked up will be Wednesday, Nov. 8th.

Other services that will be altered or suspended on Friday, Nov. 10 include:

311 Citizen’s Service Center- Closed

Animal Control- Closed

Metra Bus Service : Regular Bus Service and Admin office closed on Friday, Nov. 10.; No bus service on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Landfills (Granite Bluff/Pine Grove)- Closed

Civic Center administration office- Closed

Property Tax and Motor Vehicle Registration- Closed

Recorder’s Court Office- Closed Friday, Nov. 10 and will resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 13

Parks and Recreations- All parks and recreation facilities will be closed with the exception of three that will operate under normal business hours. Columbus Aquatic Center Cooper Creek Tennis Center Lake Oliver Marina



The Bull Creek Golf Course and Oxbow Golf Course will be open and operate under normal business hours, and the Columbus Ice Rink Ice Skating Rink at the civic center will also be open.

