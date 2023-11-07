Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

City of Smiths Station releases statement announcing new mayor

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three days after Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland died by suicide amid controversy surrounding online photos, a new mayor is now in place to lead the small East Alabama town.

The city released the following statement via Facebook, saying, “We are deeply saddened about Mayor Copeland’s tragic death on November 3, 2023. He was a champion for the city of Smiths Station and always excited to show off our city to anyone who visited.”

See below for the full statement:

In the statement, it went on to announce that Morris Jackson has been appointed to the leadership role of mayor effective immediately.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Carey
Victim ID’d in deadly Blanchard Place shooting in Columbus
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Homicide investigation reveals ID of woman found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
One person dead following shooting on N 12th Ave. in Lanett
One person dead following shooting on N 12th Ave. in Lanett

Latest News

‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Fatal Shooting Graphic
2 uspects arrested in deadly Daniel St Shooting in LaGrange
Timothy Carey
Victim ID’d in deadly Blanchard Place shooting in Columbus