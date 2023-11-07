City of Smiths Station releases statement announcing new mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three days after Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland died by suicide amid controversy surrounding online photos, a new mayor is now in place to lead the small East Alabama town.

The city released the following statement via Facebook, saying, “We are deeply saddened about Mayor Copeland’s tragic death on November 3, 2023. He was a champion for the city of Smiths Station and always excited to show off our city to anyone who visited.”

See below for the full statement:

In the statement, it went on to announce that Morris Jackson has been appointed to the leadership role of mayor effective immediately.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.