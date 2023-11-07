Columbus Police Department, Ft. Moore conducts city crime suppression operation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Fort Moore announced the results of a recent crime suppression operation.
According to the police department, Operation Mayflower Malee was aimed at enhancing community safety by targeting areas in the city that are known to be criminal “hotspots.”
The detail resulted in the following:
- 84 investigative contacts
- Ten people arrested
- Five felony charges
- 14 misdemeanor charges
- 63 traffic citations
- Four warrants cleared
- One handgun seized
The operation was conducted by CPD’s Special Operations Unit and members of the Ft. Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit.
