Columbus police searching for missing 45-year-old woman last seen on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

45-year-old Rachelle Boyd was last seen on Tuesday, October 31 at 9 p.m. near the 2500 block of Rice Street in Columbus.

Boyd was last seen wearing batman pajamas - yellow pants with black bat symbols, black t-shirt, and a light gray bath robe. She is around 153 pounds and is 5′3.

If you have any information concerning Boyd, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-604-5853.

