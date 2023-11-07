Harris Co. citizens to vote on bond referendum for new elementary school, ESPLOST

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Many communities in the Chattahoochee Valley are preparing for voters to cast their ballots including in Harris County.

Harris County voters will decide on a bond referendum for funding an elementary school, as well as the future of the Board of Education’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax - or ESPLOST.

Assistant Superintendent Justin Finney says the small tax would help fund big education opportunities for students in the county.

“How impactful that the one penny sales tax is for us. One thing that some people might not understand is the one penny sales tax is spread out among everybody who shops in Harris County - especially tourists who come to Roosevelt State Park, Callaway Gardens... those types of things,” said Finney. “It helps stabilize the property taxes for property owners here in Harris County, so we just want everybody to get out and vote and make what they feel is the best decision for Harris County.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

