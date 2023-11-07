Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Harris Co. citizens to vote on bond referendum for new elementary school, ESPLOST

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Many communities in the Chattahoochee Valley are preparing for voters to cast their ballots including in Harris County.

Harris County voters will decide on a bond referendum for funding an elementary school, as well as the future of the Board of Education’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax - or ESPLOST.

Assistant Superintendent Justin Finney says the small tax would help fund big education opportunities for students in the county.

“How impactful that the one penny sales tax is for us. One thing that some people might not understand is the one penny sales tax is spread out among everybody who shops in Harris County - especially tourists who come to Roosevelt State Park, Callaway Gardens... those types of things,” said Finney. “It helps stabilize the property taxes for property owners here in Harris County, so we just want everybody to get out and vote and make what they feel is the best decision for Harris County.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Carey
Victim ID’d in deadly Blanchard Place shooting in Columbus
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Homicide investigation reveals ID of woman found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Auburn police investigate attempted murder incident
Auburn police investigate attempted murder incident

Latest News

Harris Co. citizens to vote on bond referendum for new elementary school, ESPLOST
Harris Co. citizens to vote on bond referendum for new elementary school, ESPLOST
WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive
WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive
City of Columbus announces Veteran’s Day closures
City of Columbus announces Veterans Day closures
Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘violence rumors’
Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘predicted violence’ rumors