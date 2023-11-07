‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -For the first time in NFL history, the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas next year, and one Columbus teen gets to be a part of that history.

Last October, Carver High School junior and football player Braylon Jakes lost his parents and little sister in a car accident.

The heartbreaking story touched one NFL employee with Columbus roots, who believed Braylon deserved to be at the big game come February.

“Am I really going to the Super Bowl? I love football and the NFL so much, I think about it every day, so when they told me that, I was just in shock,” said Braylon.

What 16-year-old Braylon Jakes thought was an assembly to hear from Carver High legends - DJ Jones, Gabe Wright, and Isaiah Crowell--turned into a big surprise Friday at school.

Two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas....he already knows who he plans to take with him.

“I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma, of course,” said Braylon, “That’s my best friend. I’d do anything with my best friend,” said Braylon.

Braylon and his grandmother, Jacqueline Jakes, have been each other’s backbone since his parents, Byron and Katrina, and sister Kamryn, were killed in a car crash in October 2022. They were on the way home from one of Braylon’s football games.

“He is the strongest, most bravest person I know. He brings so much joy into my life under the circumstances that it happened. He’s been my saving grace. He reminds me so much of his dad,” said Jakes.

“She lets me know when I’m right, lets me know when I’m wrong, and somebody I can always come to no matter what it is,” said Braylon.

Braylon is having a career-high football season as Carver’s leading receiver. He is wrapping up his Junior season, a key player with 14 catches for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 35.7 yards a game, the most on the team.

“I do it for them, and I always think of what my dad would tell me. He was always hard on me. After I do something I just think of what he would say based on what I just did. I got to make the next play, the best play,” said Braylon.

His grandmother says it means so much to her that everyone is thinking about Braylon.

“Braylon is wrapped up in Carver Football. Whenever we talk about doing something, ‘Well grandma, football is my first priority. I’ve got football.’ Carver, his coaches, his teammates, they are his priority,” said Jakes.

Carver head football coach Pierre Coffee says Braylon is an inspiration to everyone.

“He doesn’t quit. He shows up every day, gives us his all. He’s an AB honor roll student. He works extremely hard in the weight room. He’s a leader on the football field, and me, personally, I don’t think I could I could do that given the circumstances. He just has that knack about himself where he can block out distractions and make big plays in big moments,” said Coffee.

That resiliency is what made NFL Sponsorship Coordinator and Shaw High School grad Kalin Tate share Braylon’s story with the organization.

For seven seasons now, the NFL has allowed employees to nominate deserving individuals to be gifted Super Bowl tickets. Braylon is one of 500.

“Braylon definitely deserves it. His story is so inspiring. I don’t know how I would be that strong at his age, so it was amazing to know that even my counterparts agreed to make this opportunity available for him,” said Tate.

When asked what his career goal is, Braylon says “to be the best version of himself that he can be.”

Braylon hopes the Philadelphia Eagles make it to the Super Bowl.

“I want Jalen Hurts to win one, and A.J. Brown is one of my favorite receivers right now.”

