Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.(Ken Curtis)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
UPDATE

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday evening, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement in regards to the law enforcement-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a chase suspect who fled from Eufaula to Headland:

On November 7th, 2023 at approximately 11:30am deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to US Highway 431 to assist Eufaula Police Department with a pursuit that initiated in their jurisdiction.

Henry County Patrol Division took over the pursuit on US Highway 431 South near Henry County Road 29. The subject continued southbound at speed in excess of 120 mph. The subject crossed through the median and traveled south in the north bound lane until losing control just south of Henry County Road 22.

An officer involved shooting occurred when deputies attempt to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“Per policy, all officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave to include Sheriff Blankenship. At the request of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office the State Bureau of Investigations (ALEA) will be handling the investigation.” - Lieutenant Joshua Behringer

Press Release - Henry County Sheriff's Office

ORIGINAL

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County deputies shot a man whom officers had chased for nearly 50 miles on Tuesday, killing him.

The pursuit, which radio transmission indicated began near Eufaula, ended when the pursued car, believed by officers to be stolen, crashed in the median of U.S. 431 in Headland.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship confirmed the death but referred additional questions to the State Bureau of Investigation, whose agents are conducting what is described as a routine probe.

Multiple law enforcement sources told News4 that illegal drugs were found in the car, believed stolen. The driver is possibly a convicted felon who served time in the Carolinas.

The man’s identity has not been released. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright said his body will be taken to the Alabama State Forensic Lab for positive identification.

Blankenship said no officers were injured.

