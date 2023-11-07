Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Carey
Victim ID’d in deadly Blanchard Place shooting in Columbus
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Homicide investigation reveals ID of woman found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
Auburn police investigate attempted murder incident
Auburn police investigate attempted murder incident

Latest News

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, plans to retire November 30.
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades
It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know
Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las...
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
It’s Election Day. What you need to know