Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Retired firefighter helps rescue motorcyclist thrown into lake in crash

A retired firefighter jumped into action to rescue a motorcyclist who was thrown into the water after an accident on a Florida bridge. (WESH, RHONDA MYERS, CNN)
By WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A retired firefighter jumped into action to help rescue a motorcyclist who was thrown into the water after an accident on a Florida bridge.

Retired Seminole County Firefighter Terry Myers was in the right place at the right time Friday. He was home when he got a call from a lieutenant asking if he could get his boat in the water on Lake Jesup to help rescue a motorcyclist thrown off a bridge and into the water.

“It was perfect timing. We beat the fire departments both there by five minutes, just because I was here,” Myers said. “Those split seconds can mean the world. I mean, it means a life.”

When Myers and his wife arrived on scene, firefighters were doing what they could to help the motorcyclist from the bridge above.

“Luckily, the guys on the bridge had already thrown him a floatation device and a rope… It doesn’t always happen that he was so lucky that he didn’t get knocked out going over the bridge. He was able to hold on to the pole until they threw him something,” Myers said.

Myers and firefighters then helped the motorcyclist out of the water in a rescue caught on camera.

“Minutes count big time. It’s a life, you know. In a lot of cases, it is,” Myers said.

The fire department says the motorcyclist was conscious and alert after the accident and complained of a foot injury.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Carey
Victim ID’d in deadly Blanchard Place shooting in Columbus
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Homicide investigation reveals ID of woman found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Mitchi McKnight and her family
Columbus woman dies in ATV accident in Pine Mountain
One person dead following shooting on N 12th Ave. in Lanett
One person dead following shooting on N 12th Ave. in Lanett

Latest News

Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, left, and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron shake hands...
Tuesday’s elections will be shaped by the politics of abortion. Here are the major races to watch
In Brussels, NATO said that its allies who had signed on “intend to suspend the operation of...
NATO announces formal suspension of Cold War-era security treaty after Russia’s pullout
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court takes up a case that again tests the limits of gun rights
Sunny and pleasant Tuesday. Highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go