Sunny, warm days and clear, cool nights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of dry air over the Chattahoochee Valley is allowing the overnights and early mornings to be cool while the afternoons are warm. Late in the week a change to the pattern is in the forecast.

Sunny and getting warmer on this Tuesday. Temperatures running some 10 degrees above average. Highs between 79 and 82 degrees.

Highs climb into the low 80s Tuesday with sunny skies. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cool overnight. Lows early Wednesday dip into the 40s to right around 50 degrees once again.

Mostly sunny Wednesday. Still dry and toasty warm with highs again in the lower 80s.

Cooler and drearier weather by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There’s still a good chance we hit 80 degrees Thursday in many spots despite at least a partly cloudy sky. Our next cold front is scheduled to move through at some point Friday. It will bring us clouds and our best chance of showers in weeks. Timing is still uncertain at this point, but we are thinking a couples wave of rain are possible between Friday and Sunday, even after the front moves through. We’ll be in the cooler 60s over the weekend during the day, but upper level energy could contribute to much needed rain at times. Hopefully a lot of us get a quarter to a half inch of rain.

Rain chances return at times for Friday and the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Seasonably cool early next week as we dry out again. Highs are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

After our weekend rain chance, it is expected to dry out again early next week with seasonably cool weather. (Source: WTVM Weather)

