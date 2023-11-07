United Way cancels ‘The Great Chatt’ event after the death of Smiths Station mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emerging Leaders United of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley postponed its annual ‘The Great Chatt’ event due to the passing of Mayor F.L. Bubba Copeland.

The event was scheduled to be held Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Bill Mill Event Center, and Copeland was an honorary guest for the event.

Our foremost concern is to extend our support to Mayor Copeland’s family, friends, and the community during this period of mourning.

United Way has not announced another date for the event at this time.

ELU hosts the Great Chatt every year to raise money for the ELU’s annual scholarship fund and meet and deepen connections with a variety of honorary guests through small group discussions around the dinner table and learn how they can become more involved in their community.

