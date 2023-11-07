Warm Wednesday, but Rain Potential on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re a fan of rainy weather, well you’re in luck because beneficial rain is on the horizon for the Chattahoochee Valley; but before then dry weather will stick around through Friday. Wednesday morning expect mostly clear conditions, allowing for a great opportunity to see the International Space Station pass overhead starting at 5:41 AM ET - 5:46 AM ET from the northwest direction.

International Space Station (WTVM Weather)

Wednesday expect lots of sunshine throughout the day with sunny to mostly sunny skies forecast, a few more clouds roll in for Thursday, but overall dry and warm days are expected. Wednesday expect afternoon high temperatures in the low-80s and Thursday afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. The weather pattern will change beginning Friday when a cold front moves through the region Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Rain coverage looks to be between 30-40% through the Sunday thanks to waves of energy at the upper level moving across the area this weekend, bring showers to the Valley.

Rain chances return at times for Friday and the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rainfall totals look to be between a quarter to half an inch of rain, which is good news as we are already experiencing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. We will continue to fine to the forecast with timing of when the rain will move into the Valley as the cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will cool down thanks to the cold front and the cloud and rain cover, with afternoon temperatures expected to be in the upper-60s Saturday and the mid-60s Sunday. Looking ahead to the new work week the cooler temperatures look to stick around Monday and drier cooler and Tuesday, with drier conditions by Tuesday.

