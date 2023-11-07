WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by inflation. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet in Columbus, Sons Ford in Auburn, and Feeding the Valley Food Bank are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.

You can help us stock the shelves of local food banks by donating to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks By Giving food drive until November 15.

Donations can be made to both Sons locations:

Sons Chevrolet

3615 Manchester Expy., Columbus, GA 31909

Sons Ford

2305 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

WTVM is hosting a one-day drop-off event on Wednesday, November 15, from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Columbus River Dragons will also be present at the drop off event to distribute game vouchers to anyone who donates - while supplies last.

The following non-perishable items are needed:

Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)

Canned soups

Dried beans

Canned meats

Flour

Rice

Peanut butter

Pasta

Corn meal

Breakfast cereal and bars

Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

For more information on our food drive and sponsors, click HERE.

