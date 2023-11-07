WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by inflation. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet in Columbus, Sons Ford in Auburn, and Feeding the Valley Food Bank are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.
You can help us stock the shelves of local food banks by donating to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks By Giving food drive until November 15.
Donations can be made to both Sons locations:
- Sons Chevrolet
3615 Manchester Expy., Columbus, GA 31909
- Sons Ford
2305 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832
WTVM is hosting a one-day drop-off event on Wednesday, November 15, from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Columbus River Dragons will also be present at the drop off event to distribute game vouchers to anyone who donates - while supplies last.
The following non-perishable items are needed:
- Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)
- Canned soups
- Dried beans
- Canned meats
- Flour
- Rice
- Peanut butter
- Pasta
- Corn meal
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food
For more information on our food drive and sponsors, click HERE.
