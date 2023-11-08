Business Break
Chattahoochee Valley veterans honored by banners on light poles in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing back a way you can honor a special veteran in your life.

For the second year, they will be doing the Veterans on Veterans Street Banner Program this Saturday, November 11.

Images of heroes in our hometown will be displayed on light poles on Veterans Parkway from Victory Drive to 13th Street.

The program is open to Muscogee, Russell, and Lee County veterans who are retired or honorably discharged.

Applications are still open for The Veterans on Veterans Street Banner Program. The service member must be retired or honorably discharged. At the end of the term, the banner will be given to the family or banner sponsor.

Each banners costs $150 and will be given on a first come first served basis.

For more information on the Veterans on Veterans Memorial Banner Program, including the application process, click HERE.

